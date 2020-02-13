Comments
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey math teacher is accused of committing an indecent act in front of a minor on school property. Ocean County prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Joshua Eckersley, of Berkeley Township, with endangering the welfare of a child.
Authorities did not detail the nature of the act that allegedly took place on Jan. 12 at Central Regional High School.
The investigation began after the minor victim disclosed the incident to the authorities.
