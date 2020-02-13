CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Ocean County News


OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey math teacher is accused of committing an indecent act in front of a minor on school property. Ocean County prosecutors have charged 33-year-old Joshua Eckersley, of Berkeley Township, with endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities did not detail the nature of the act that allegedly took place on Jan. 12 at Central Regional High School.

(Credit: Ocean County’ Prosecutor’s Office)

The investigation began after the minor victim disclosed the incident to the authorities.

Comments