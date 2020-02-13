Comments
READINGTON, N.J. (CBS) — A popular hot air balloon festival is returning to New Jersey this year. With the backing of a new sponsor, the 2020 New Jersey Festival of Ballooning will take place at Solberg Airport in Readington Township from July 24 through July 26.
According to the festival’s website, tickets will go on sale next week.
The festival’s new sponsor has not yet been announced.
It was previously known as the QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, but 2019 was QuickChek’s final year.
2020 will be the festival’s 38th year.
