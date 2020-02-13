Comments
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — A student at William Penn High School in New Castle has been diagnosed with mumps. The Colonial School District says the last date that other students at the school may have been exposed to the student was Wednesday, Jan. 28.
School officials have contacted 16 families of students who are at heightened risk due to their immunization status.
Symptoms of mumps include fever, headache, body aches, loss of appetite and more. Symptoms could develop anywhere from 12 to 25 days after exposure.
