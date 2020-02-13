PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In recognition of Black History Month, we are honoring Gamechangers who are making a positive impact on communities of color in our area. A Philadelphia woman with a passion to help others is working to stop human trafficking.

Sakinah Love is the founder of Redeemed for a Cause Outreach. The nonprofit works to stop human trafficking.

“Human trafficking is modern-day slavery. It’s when individuals take advantage of others for the purpose of sex,” Love said.

The business rakes in $150 billion a year, but that doesn’t intimidate Love.

She and her team go out several days a week to help women stuck in the cycle of the sex trade.

“They are your normal niece or your daughter, someone’s granddaughter that got addicted to drugs,” Love said.

By hitting the streets with care packages, they feed and provide the women with clothing and support. They also offer a safe space to rest.

“Just always keeping that door open,” Love said.

With drop-in centers in South and West Philadelphia, Redeemed for a Cause provides toiletries, HIV testing, trauma therapy, AA meetings and more.

