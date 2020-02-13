Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Rowhome Fire In Darby

Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) – Crews are battling a two-alarm rowhome fire in Delaware County. Flames broke out on the 100 block of Main Street in Darby, just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy flames shooting from a third-floor window.
One person was able to make it out of the home. That person’s condition remains unclear.
No word on what sparked the fire.
