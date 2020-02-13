Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan won a new Toyota Highlander at the 2020 Philadelphia Auto Show on Thursday afternoon. Gary Kinkley, of Hershey, is the grand-prize winner of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers’ “Fan of the Year” sweepstakes.
Kinkley was able to enter the contest by voting on Toyota’s Player of the Week polls throughout the season.
He says he cannot believe he won.
“I thought it was cool enough I was going to get a shirt, come to the Auto Show. They said we would meet Swoop, get some pictures. This is beyond anything I would have thought,” Kinkley said.
The Tri-State Toyota Dealers also donated $5,000 to kicker Jake Elliott’s favorite charity Street Tails Animal Rescue.
