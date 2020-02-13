Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A multi-vehicle crash in North Philadelphia sent two people to the hospital. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday, right in front of Girard College on South College Avenue.
The extent of the victims’ injuries is unclear at this time.
It’s not clear if fog or rain played a role in this crash.
