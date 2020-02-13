



DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Twelve families have been displaced after a second fire broke out in Delaware County in less than 24 hours. The latest fire happened on the 1300 block of Clifton Avenue in Darby Township.

Darby Township fire left 12 families displaced. Delaware County Emergency Services on scene to aid families. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VTHaUAHhbV — Alecia Reid (@alecia__reid) February 13, 2020

The blaze reached three alarms before it was put under control in about an hour.

Officials say the fire spread rapidly.

“It possibly started on the third-floor apartment and it went up through the walls in the roof and spread over towards to the roof of the ‘B’ building pretty fast,” Darby Township Deputy Fire Chief Chris Bradley said.

Residents were able to evacuate safely and no injuries were reported.

The responding firefighters are all volunteers. It’s the second fire they responded to this morning.

They were back at the firehouses, cleaning up after the initial fire, when they got this call.

“Many of these companies are battling their second significant fire of the day. Just about a mile from here in Darby Borough, we had a two-alarm fire this morning. The crews are tired but the dedication of our volunteers is really showing,” said Timothy Boyce, director of emergency services for Delaware County.

Twelve families were displaced.

The American Red Cross and Salvation Army are also at the scene.

A warming center has opened at the Darby Township Community Center for those displaced by the fire.