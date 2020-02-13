NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – Police are investigating a series of fights at a high school in Newark, Delaware. Police say five fights broke out at Newark High School throughout the day on Wednesday, resulting in an arrest and injuries.

The first fight broke out around 9:30 a.m. Police say three male students attacked another student, injuring him. The student was treated at a local hospital.

A second fight, related to the first fight, broke out around 11:20 a.m. Police say the school’s resource officer called for additional assistance when the three students from the original fight tried to access the area where this fight was occurring.

More than a half-dozen Newark police officers responded to the school to assist.

Throughout the day, an additional three fights broke out at the school. During one of these fights, a 14-year-old female student was arrested by Newark Police for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and offensive touching on a staff member of the school.

Newark police officers remained at the school for the remainder of the day.

There were social media reports of a weapon used during the incidents, however, police say there is no evidence a weapon was involved.

The incident remains under investigation by Newark Police.

If you have any information about these incidents, contact Cpl. A. Pagnotti at (302) 366-7100 x. 3406 or apagnotti@newark.de.us.