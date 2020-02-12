BREAKING:Mercy Hospital In West Philadelphia To Close Inpatient Facility
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is testing hamburgers, waffle fries and breaded chicken sandwiches at some locations as part of a larger dinner platform. Wawa tells CBS Philly they are currently in the pilot phase of these new options.

“We are actively piloting some options throughout our chain as part of a larger dinner platform we are testing,” Wawa spokesperson Lori Bruce said.

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports the items are being tested at six locations, including the Wawa at 535 Horsham Rd. in Horsham.

Wawa will be sharing more details over the next few weeks.

