Comments
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A crash in Chester County created a mess after a truck overturned on Route 30, spilling trash on the highway. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound Route 30 ramp to westbound Route 30 bypass in Downingtown.
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A crash in Chester County created a mess after a truck overturned on Route 30, spilling trash on the highway. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday on the eastbound Route 30 ramp to westbound Route 30 bypass in Downingtown.
It’s unclear what caused the driver to lose control.
There is no word if anyone was injured.
You must log in to post a comment.