WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police say a 78-year-old man was struck and killed along the Atlantic City Expressway Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. near mile marker 41.8 on the eastbound direction of the expressway.
Police say the victim was struck by a black Chevy Equinox, which remained on scene.
The 78-year-old man was pronounced dead at 6:25 p.m.
Both lanes of the expressway were closed for nearly 15 minutes.
There is no word on the victim’s identity or what led to the crash.
