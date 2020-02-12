Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The sexual assault trial of the former president of a Temple University fraternity started Wednesday. Ari Goldstein, 23, was seen making his way into a Center City courtroom this morning.
He is accused of sexually assaulting one woman and attempting to sexually assault a second victim.
During opening statements, prosecutors told the jury that both victims told Goldstein no during the sexual encounters.
Goldstein’s defense attorney argued the women are “confused” about what went on.
Goldstein maintains his innocence.
Temple suspended Alpha Epsilon Pi last year.
