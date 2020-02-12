PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Someone in New Jersey is the lucky winner of this year’s first Mega Millions jackpot that’s worth $202 million. The ticket sold in the Garden State was the only one to match all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.
The winning numbers were 4, 6, 32, 52, and 64, and the mega ball was 6.
The ticket holder wins the estimated $202 million, which pays out about $142.2 million cash.
There was also 689,521 other winning tickets in the Feb. 11 drawing at all prize levels. A ticket sold in West Virginia matched the five white balls to win the game’s second prize of $1 million.
Fourteen tickets won $10,000 for matching four white balls plus the mega ball — two of those tickets were worth $20,000 because they chose the optional Megaplier.
The next drawing is on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.
The Mega Millions resets to its starting value of $40 million — $28.1 million cash.
