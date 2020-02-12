Comments
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Economic Development Authority wants the Philadelphia 76ers to pay back $400,000 in economic incentives. The authority claims the team received a bigger tax break than it deserved when it moved its practice facilities to Camden in 2016.
Officials say taxpayer money was used to pay for fees that were part of the application.
The Sixers said in a statement, “We look forward to continuing dialogue with the EDA on this issue in the future.”
