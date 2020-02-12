Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A man wanted for a shooting in Delaware County is killed by police after shooting two officers in Baltimore. Police haven’t named the suspect yet, but sources say he was wanted for firing shots in Lower Chichester on Tuesday night.
When officers tracked him down at a Baltimore apartment complex today, police say he shot two members of a fugitive task force before he was killed.
Sources say the suspect is a former corrections official in Maryland who had been under investigation.
Both of the injured officers are still in serious condition.
You must log in to post a comment.