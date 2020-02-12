PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Single-game tickets for the Philadelphia Phillies 2020 season went on sale on Wednesday. Fans lined up at Citizens Bank Park to get first dibs on seats at the most coveted games.
The first people in line had another incentive as they received an Aaron Nola bobblehead.
Another big draw this season is welcoming new manager Joe Girardi.
Phillies fan Wayne Wooster says he gets in line early every year to get tickets for the season opener.
“Kids look forward to getting out of school early, so that’s the hook. We all come up a couple hours early, get some lunch, watch the team, they come out and parade down in right field so you get to see all the players,” Wooster said.
The home opener is on Thursday, April 2.
