Crews Battle House Fire In Douglass Township

DOUGLASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Crews battled large flames at a home in Douglass Township, Montgomery County overnight. The fire broke out around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday at Swamp Creek and Wilson Avenue.
Pictures come from Eyewitness News viewers show huge flames coming from the home.
There were reports of entrapment, but fire officials say everyone made it out of the house safely.
The cause is under investigation.
