ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Officials are searching for a woman charged with attempted murder in Atlantic City. Investigators say 21-year-old Myasia Adubato was charged in a shooting that wounded a man on Feb. 8, in the area of Virginia and Baltic Avenues, around 7 p.m.
Arriving officers found a 65-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say Adubato also goes by the name “Mike.” She is believed to be 5-foot-8 and 250 pounds.
If you have any information on the the whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5788.
