PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Catholics are preparing to welcome Archbishop-elect Nelson Perez as he wraps up his role as archbishop of Cleveland. Perez will soon travel to Philadelphia ahead of his installation next week.

For Perez, his appointment is very much a homecoming.

He’ll be wheels-up out of Cleveland on Friday, ahead of his installation at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Tuesday.

Perez is no stranger to the Delaware Valley. He went to Saint Charles Borromeo Seminary and was a pastor in West Chester.

He also held priestly assignments in Logan and Lawndale.

During the interview, he unveiled aggressive plans to visit many of the archdiocese’s 200-plus parishes across the five-county area.

That’s a tall task and it could take years.

Perez also indicated he will make his home at Saint Charles Seminary, just like his predecessor, Archbishop Charles Chaput.

This is an important note because it was announced the seminary property was sold last year to Main Line Health.

There is a five-year agreement to allow the seminary to remain on the property for the next five years.

Perez says he is excited to be returning to Philadelphia.

“I’ve been away for seven-and-a-half years, so lots of things have happened,” Perez said. “I want to listen to the people and my brother priests and what they envision, what the church of Philadelphia needs at this particular time and what they need our next archbishop to be and to visit. I like visiting parishes and schools, much like I did in Cleveland. I hope to do in Philadelphia as well.”

Pope Francis has also veered from an earlier plan to allow priests in the remote Amazon to marry because of a significant shortage of ordained men there.

Bishops in South America had encouraged the consideration of the move — one that also called for women to be ordained deacons.

The pope reversed course, instead asking people to pray about the issue.

CBS3 asked Perez about the announcement.

“The Holy Father has spoken,” Perez said. “And celibacy is a gift to the church, priests and a gift to the people of God, and so we welcome that with great joy. I certainly embrace his thoughts and teaching and wisdom on this.”

The pope’s decision has led to a sigh of relief from Catholic Church conservatives who vehemently opposed the proposal.