



EXTON, Pa. (CBS) — West Whiteland Township police are searching for two men charged in connection to a carjacking and theft in Exton, Chester County. Officials charged 35-year-old Andrew Joyner and 23-year-old Gary Dunbar, both of Brooklyn, New York, with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and other related charges.

Police say the pair were involved in a theft from a Boscov’s store inside the Exton Square Mall. The two threatened a loss prevention officer with hammers before fleeing on foot.

The suspects then ran to a nearby Starbucks where they forced a man out of his car by threatening him with the hammers, according to police. They fled in the stolen vehicle.

A police pursuit began but the suspects were lost when they entered the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Their vehicle was recovered at the scene and evidence was obtained from the vehicle but the stolen vehicle has not been found.

Joyner and Dunbar were identified as the two actors involved in these incidents and warrants for their arrest have been issued.

Police say they are also suspects in similar crimes along the East Coast.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, contact the West Whiteland Township Police Department at 610-393-0200.