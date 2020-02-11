BREAKING:West Chester University Police Investigating Report Of Sexual Assault On Campus
By CBS3 Staff
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Richland Township police are searching for two puppies worth thousands of dollars that were stolen from Willow Spring Kennel in Quakertown. Police say the suspect entered the kennel at 479 E. Cherry Rd. and removed the puppies from a nursing bin.

(credit: Richland Township Police)

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Ansel and Adelaide are each valued in excess of $3,000.

The dogs are seven weeks old and in need of their first set of veterinary treatments.

If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 215-536-9500.

 

