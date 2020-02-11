Comments
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Richland Township police are searching for two puppies worth thousands of dollars that were stolen from Willow Spring Kennel in Quakertown. Police say the suspect entered the kennel at 479 E. Cherry Rd. and removed the puppies from a nursing bin.
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniels named Ansel and Adelaide are each valued in excess of $3,000.
The dogs are seven weeks old and in need of their first set of veterinary treatments.
If you have any information about this incident, contact police at 215-536-9500.
You must log in to post a comment.