CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man wanted in the burglary of a home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Police say the suspect forced his way into a home on the 100 block of West Grange Street using the front window on Feb. 7 around 10:20 a.m.

Once inside the home, he took $900 worth of items including money, a Samsung tablet and a Coach wallet.

Credit: Philadelphia police

No one was home during the robbery.

The suspect is described as an African American man wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored coat with symbols on the shoulders and fluorescent yellow sweatpants.

Comments