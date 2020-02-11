Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a man wanted in the burglary of a home in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood. Police say the suspect forced his way into a home on the 100 block of West Grange Street using the front window on Feb. 7 around 10:20 a.m.
Once inside the home, he took $900 worth of items including money, a Samsung tablet and a Coach wallet.
No one was home during the robbery.
The suspect is described as an African American man wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored coat with symbols on the shoulders and fluorescent yellow sweatpants.
You must log in to post a comment.