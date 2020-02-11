



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia ranks as one of the top 10 metropolitan areas in the country when it comes to breast cancer mortality rates among African American women. It’s a statistic city leaders along with the Susan G. Komen organization are hoping to drastically reduce.

“I want to thank everyone for joining us today for this special event,” Councilman Allan Domb said Tuesday.

Domb, along with Susan G. Komen Philadelphia, community activists and leaders in the health care industry are working together with the “Know Your Girls” initiative.

The event is meant to put an end to startling breast cancer mortality rates among black women in Philadelphia.

“Philadelphia currently ranks number nine on a list of U.S. metropolitan cities with the highest rates of breast cancer mortality in African American women,” Domb said.

The number of cases is growing exponentially, especially in some of the poorest areas of Philadelphia. City leaders gathered at City Hall hoping to tackle the disparities facing African American women who may not have access to life-saving options like mammograms and screenings.

“Racial and economic disparities persist even in early-stage breast cancers,” Dr. Alliric Willis said.

Doctors laid out sobering statistics about the glaring disparities. Komen is galvanizing city leaders, community activists and media partners like CBS3.

“It’s an honor to be Komen’s partner because we have the same values at CBS. We’re passionate, we’ve dedicated, tenacious, so CBS3 and Komen work together. We are truely a force to be reckoned with,” CBS3 President & General Manager Brandin Stewart said.

Even breast cancer survivors like Erika Wimms are getting into the most affected neighborhoods and making a difference.

“Just to speak to women in the community, to let them know that we have to advocate for ourselves, that we have to do those self-exams,” she said.

“To make sure that we address the needs of African American women and all women. We can’t walk away from these terrible statistics,” Komen Philadelphia CEO Elaine Grobman said.

Another sobering statistic, according to research, is that each year there are approximately 884 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in African American women in Philadelphia, 213 deaths in centralized African American areas.