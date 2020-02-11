Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three women were caught on surveillance video assaulting and robbing a 40-year-old woman in South Philadelphia. Police say the incident happened on the 1600 block of South Broad Street near Tasker Street on Jan. 16 around 9 p.m.
Surveillance video shows the three suspects dragging the victim along the sidewalk and kicking her in an effort to take her purse. The three women fled the scene once they had the purse.
If you have any information regarding this incident contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013.
