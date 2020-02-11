PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is accused of shooting and killing his father and brother in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane neighborhood. Police say the shooting happened in the basement of a home on the 2000 block of East Walnut Lane, just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the suspect sitting in a chair. Police say he admitted to shooting his 59-year-old brother and 83-year-old father after an altercation.

Police say a man shot and killed his brother and their father inside a home in West Oak Lane. The suspect peacefully turned himself in, according to police. More on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/8CgIZnQR6b — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) February 11, 2020

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

“We don’t know if there is mental illness involved or some type of argument, but the scene is confined to one area of the house that’s the basement,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Lee Strollo said.

Investigators also found several guns in the home.

Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully and the shooting remains under investigation.

This would be the first two homicides to happen in Philadelphia since the city’s new top cop started her position on Monday.

CBS3’s Crystal Cranmore contributed to this report.