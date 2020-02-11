CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love the arts then you’re in for a treat this week! It’s Philly Theatre Week: A 10-day event that celebrates our city’s vibrant and diverse theater scene.

There will be hundreds of unique events and performances throughout the city.

Tickets will be free, $15, or $30.

Philly Theatre Week kicked off last Thursday and will continue through Feb. 16.

For more information on events and tickets, click here.

