PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – If you love the arts then you’re in for a treat this week! It’s Philly Theatre Week: A 10-day event that celebrates our city’s vibrant and diverse theater scene.
There will be hundreds of unique events and performances throughout the city.
Tickets will be free, $15, or $30.
Philly Theatre Week kicked off last Thursday and will continue through Feb. 16.
For more information on events and tickets, click here.
