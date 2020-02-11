



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Legendary band The Roots have teamed up with Live Nation Urban to announce who will be headlining the annual Roots Picnic. The music festival is set to return to The Mann Center at Fairmount Park for the second consecutive year on Saturday, May 30.

This year’s festival will be headlined by Philly-born Meek Mill, as well as Summer Walker, DaBaby, Snoh Aalegra, Burna Boy, Thundercat and many more.

There will an emphasis on collaboration as The Roots will also have a set celebrating R&B music titled “The Roots Present SOUL” that will feature special guests Brandy, SWV and Musiq Soulchild.

“This year we are presenting a few special collaborative sets, one specifically with the Roots celebrating R&B music, with some legendary artists. Personally, I am excited that Meek Mill will grace the Roots Picnic stage this year, as this is the only major event in our hometown that he hasn’t played yet,” Shawn Gee, President of Live Nation Urban and Roots manager and co-founder of the event, said. “We are also excited to be back at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park and looking forward to another great year.”

Tickets for the 13th annual Roots Picnic will go on sale Feb. 14 at noon on RootsPicnic.com.