PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The owner of the old landmark trolley car on Germantown Avenue in Mt. Airy is making quite an offer: he’ll give the trolley away to the right nonprofit. The 1948 trolley car was used as an ice cream shop next to the Trolley Car Diner.

The diner and shop closed for good in October 2019 after 19 years in business, and owner Ken Weinstein is selling the site.

Weinstein wants to give the old trolley car to a worthy community nonprofit for free. Almost twenty have already applied, hoping to “win” this piece of Philadelphia history.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by how much interest there already is,” Weinstein said. “We’ve gotten proposals from as far away as Charlottesville, Virginia that would like to move it to an art park.” He said Smith Memorial Playground in Fairmount Park “would like to make it into a birthday venue.”

The trolley car needs to be off the property by the end of March, and the nonprofit would have to make arrangements to move it.

Weinstein is taking submissions by email at ken@trolleycardiner.com. He will send a questionnaire for an organization to fill out.