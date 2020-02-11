



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A number of big-time performers will be coming to the area throughout the summer. From Justin Bieber to Hall & Oates, there will be something for music lovers of all genres to enjoy.

On May 23, the HoagieNation Festival will be taking over the Mann Center at Fairmount Park, featuring performances by Kool and the Gang and Squeeze, as well as some up-and-coming bands like Low Cut Connie.

Just a week after that, on May 30, Radio 104.5’s birthday celebration — with headliners The 1975 — is set to take over the BB&T Pavillion.

REPLY ALL: We made it to 13! Just announced our #1045BDAY. Who on the lineup are you most excited to see and why?! Share some of your favorite birthday show memories with @JammminJessie tonight! She'll share on-air 7p! #1045ReplyAll pic.twitter.com/Pnmj7EeEMc — Radio 104.5 (@Radio1045) January 27, 2020

Also on May 30, the annual Roots Picnic Festival is set to return to The Mann Center. This year’s festival will be headlined by Philadelphia native Meek Mill along with DaBaby and Summer Walker among others.

Then from June 18-21 at the Woodlands of Dover International Speedway, Grammy winner Billie Eilish and others, including Rage Against the Machine, Halsey, Khalid, Blink 182 and Maggie Rogers, will be headlining the Firefly Music Festival.

Guns N’ Roses is also making a stop in Philadelphia during their 2020 worldwide stadium tour. The popular band will perform at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, July 8.

Just one day later on July 9, legendary artist Janet Jackson will be making a stop at the Wells Fargo Center. Tickets for the show go on say on Feb 13.

Then the following week, on Thursday, July 16, Backstreet is back! The Backstreet Boys will be hitting the stage of the BB&T Pavillion in Camden, Jersey. Tickets for the tour go on sale, Friday Feb. 14.

Later in the summer, Bieber will be performing at Lincoln Financial Field on Aug. 1 as part of his “Changes Tour.”