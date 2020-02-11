Comments
DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Delaware County residents could soon be paying an extra $5 to register their vehicles. Council would use the $2 million generated to repair county roads and bridges.
The move would put Delaware County in line with 23 other counties across the commonwealth.
Act 89 allows the council to implement the fee.
“PennDOT, in the interest of encouraging counties to opt-in, they have offered a 100% match. So there is $2 million on the table in Harrisburg, waiting for us to claim it so that we can put towards infrastructure projects in Delaware County,” Councilman Kevin Madden said.
Approximately 400,000 vehicles are registered in Delaware County.
You must log in to post a comment.