DEWEY BEACH, Del. (CBS) — An injured baby seal was rescued from Dewey Beach in Sussex County over the weekend. The pup was suffering from serious wounds to her neck and flippers.
Officials with Marine Education Research and Rehabilitation Institute believe the pup is less than a month old.
“It still had lanugo on it, which is the baby fur found on gray seals,” said Suzanne Thurman, executive director of MERR. “Seals tend to shed the fur after about three or four weeks of age.”
She was taken to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for treatment.
