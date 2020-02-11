NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Two University of Delaware students are being tested for coronavirus, the school announced Tuesday. School officials say the risk to the campus community remains low and the announcement is being made out of an abundance of caution.
The students do not live on campus. They are currently in isolation at a nearby hospital.
Test results are expected in the coming days, according to the school.
“It is understandable to feel uncertain or anxious during a public health event, and we need to remember to care for one another and not make assumptions about others’ perceived symptoms or any characteristics of identity. This is a time for the community to support one another. Your compassion and empathy for each other makes a difference,” the university said in a statement.
