BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — A one-of-a-kind store is opening in Bucks County on Tuesday. It’ll sell merchandise that will appeal to people on one side of the aisle.

Though the store is not officially affiliated with President Donald Trump, its owners are some of his biggest supporters.

“You name it, we have it,” owner Michael Domanico said. “T-shirts, mugs, hats, bumper stickers.”

Michael and Monica Domanico’s first retail store carries anything and everything Trump. And it’s already proving to be a success.

“People have been knocking at the door all day, ‘Can I buy some stuff now?'” Michael Domanico said.

“My son and his girlfriend they said, ‘Dad look there is a Trump Store opening in Bensalem,'” shopper Alan Giannone said.

The store officially opens Tuesday morning but the couple already made a few hundred sales as they stocked the shelves.

Michael owns both a construction and a T-shirt company and started taking custom orders for Trump merchandise a few years ago, selling it from his office.

“Trump people are just so passionate about Trump,” he said.

So then he opened a small kiosk in a nearby mall and was required to stock both merchandise of the donkey and elephant variety.

“The Democratic merchandise was about half of one percent of my sales,” Michael said.

So he moved into the location at the Bensalem Plaza off of Street Road and is now focused on Trump only swag.

“People that love him really love him and they want anything. Just like a rockband who sells merchandise, they want anything,” Michael said.

There are of course those that say a shop belongs elsewhere.

“I’m horrified to see that the shopping center has a Trump Store,” Bensalem resident Dianne Holland said.

And though the Domanicos are expecting a big turnout for their grand opening, they’re OK is some of those who show up are there to protest.

“I welcome everybody’s view. If they want to come out and protest, it’s publicity for me,” Michael said.

The Domanicos say they plan to open a second store in the next few weeks.