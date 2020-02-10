



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Despite the rain, hundreds of people packed a local park to stand together against violence in Philadelphia. South Philadelphia has experienced its fair share of violence in 2020. Just this past weekend, police responded to a double stabbing outside of Chickies and Pete’s and residents are fed up.

“The crime is running rampant and nobody wants to stand up and combat that,” Anthony Giordano said.

Enough is enough.

Like many in Philadelphia, Giordano is fed up with the violence in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection.

That’s why he started this grassroots movement to put an end to gun violence.

“We need to reach out to the African American community and I need to reach out to the Latinos and the Asians because if we all stand together and unite we’ll have a voice in a city that will be heard,” Giordano said.

Multiple councilmembers showed up to the South Philadelphia rally at Marconi Plaza Monday night, including Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.

He promised to add more lights and surveillance cameras to the park.

“These residents will take back to their blocks, into their neighborhoods, this message of peace in our neighborhoods and that’s where you have to start,” Johnson said.

Eyewitness News spoke with residents who braved the rain and chilly temperatures to come out to the rally.

“If we keep making noise and if we keep showing that we’re together in this, then hopefully sooner or later someone has to listen to us. Because we got to take our streets back,” Joey Oteri said.

Those in attendance are hoping to unite the entire city of Philadelphia to put an end to the violence.

“Not to sound cheesy or whatever but love conquers everything. If you love your neighbor, if you love your family, you look out everyone how’s it going to be bad?” Valerie Angelucci said.

The organizer told Eyewitness News this is the first of many rallies.

They’re hoping to get more residents of color to support future events.