PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Sixers have the best home record in the NBA at 24-2. The Sixers always give credit to the fans who cheer them on and harass the visitors from start to finish.

But on Sunday night, the crowd turned against the Sixers.

Fans booed Al Horford, who went scoreless, and they let Joel Embiid have it as well.

So when Embiid nailed a game-clinching three-pointer, he gave a gesture to shush the crowd as well as some colorful language.

After the game, he was asked about that.

“Just talking to myself. I’ve not been playing up to my standards, even tonight. You look at tonight, I did not shoot the ball well and I didn’t play well,” he said. “I’m just mad at myself, so I just got frustrated. I just have to keep trying to get better every single day.”

Sixers head coach Brett Brown was also asked about Embiid’s actions on Monday.

“I actually just learned about it and I will speak with [Embiid] to learn about what happened. I think in general it goes like this: this city is a uniquely aggressive city,” Brown said. “Look at how they handle their stars from Carson Wentz to [Bryce] Harper to Joel Embiid. Some of it is we just have to play better and we have to coach better.”