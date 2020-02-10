CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers are dedicated to using basketball to bring people together and their new partnership with a South Jersey health care system will help expand their reach. The Sixers announced a community-focused partnership with Camden’s Cooper University Health Care — making them an official partner of the 76ers — on Monday.

Cooper University Health is the leading academic health system in South Jersey.

With community engagement being a core value for the Sixers organization, President Chris Heck believes the partnership will help “create new avenues to positively impact the youth of Camden.

“Basketball has the power to bring people together and drive meaningful growth and change in our communities. Together with the team at Cooper, we look forward to doing just that,” Heck said.

The partnership will include collaborations on community-based activities including:

A three-day youth basketball clinic this summer that will feature more than 900 Camden-area youths. Aside from basketball skills and training, the clinic will provide programming focused on physical fitness, nutrition and overall wellness. A renovation of a Camden basketball court for youth in the city will happen later in 2020. It will be the second court in Camden refurbished by the Sixers. Employees from both the Sixers and Cooper will volunteer for a “Project 76 Day of Service” project in Camden. This is part of the Sixers “Project 76” employee volunteer initiative — all 76ers employees are encouraged to volunteer at least 76 hours of community service each year to support the communities where Sixers fans live, work and play. A health and nutrition seminar for youth in the Camden area. Young fans will hear from 76ers and Cooper nutritional professionals on best practices and have the opportunity to take the court at the Sixers training complex. Cooper will sponsor the Sixers Youth Foundation on March 9 at South Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena. Proceeds support the Sixers Youth Foundation.

Chairman of Cooper’s Board of Trustees George E. Norcross III says the Sixers have embraced the community since moving to Camden which makes them an ideal partner to serve the residents and add to the “city’s quality of life.”

“Together, Cooper and the Sixers have designed this partnership to impact the lives of young people in Camden with new recreational opportunities, facilities and healthy lifestyle education,” said Anthony J. Mazzarelli, MD, JD, MBE, Co-President/CEO of Cooper.

Co-President/CEO of Cooper Kevin O’Dowd says the partnership extends Cooper and the Sixers common commitment of serving the residents in the community.