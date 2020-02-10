Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Samuel Fels High School in the city’s Crescentville neighborhood has been placed on lockdown after multiple fights broke out inside the school, police say. Nearly a dozen police vehicles could be seen outside the high school at 5500 Langdon St., Monday morning.
There is no word on what sparked the fights.
It’s unclear if anyone has been injured.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
