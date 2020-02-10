Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say two officers escaped uninjured when a man opened fire on them in Philadelphia’s neighborhood. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. on the 300 block of North 62nd Street in West Philadelphia.
Police say the officers were looking for surveillance video from a previous crime at a gas station when they noticed a man and woman acting suspiciously.
The duo handed something between them and when they saw the detectives, the two ran in opposite directions, according to police.
Officers then chased the man and that’s when he fired several shots at them.
No one was hurt and officers arrested the man.
You must log in to post a comment.