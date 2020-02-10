Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 28-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in West Philadelphia Monday night. The shooting happened near the intersection of Preston and Spring Garden Streets in the city’s Powelton section, just before 8:30 p.m.
Police say the man was shot twice in the right arm and once in the upper right leg. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.
Police say no arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.