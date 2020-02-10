Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s almost baseball season! And that means it’s time to plan your trip to Citizens Bank Park.
Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday at 9 a.m. on the Phillies’ website.
“Baseball season is finally upon us,” said John Weber, Phillies Senior Vice President, Ticket Operations & Projects. “On Thursday, April 2, we’re excited to join our fans in welcoming Manager Joe Girardi and the 2020 Phillies, as they take the field for the first time at Citizens Bank Park during our Home Opener.”
The Phillies open their season on Thursday, March 26 in Miami before heading to New York. The home opener is Thursday, April 2 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
