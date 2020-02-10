CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By Trang Do
Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia has ushered in a new era under Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Outlaw arrived for her first day at work just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.

She comes to Philadelphia after serving as chief of police of Portland, Oregon, since 2017. Prior to that, she was a deputy chief in her hometown department in Oakland, California.

Outlaw is inheriting many challenges, including a surging homicide rate. So far this year, the city has recorded 39 homicides.

In 2019, Philadelphia had almost one homicide a day, at 356 – the highest number since 2007.

Outlaw told Eyewitness News she will be spending her first day visiting a number of police districts.

“Actually just some face time, get an opportunity […] to know who’s out here getting the work done, and for them to have an opportunity to see me,” she said.

