PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia has ushered in a new era under Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Outlaw arrived for her first day at work just after 5:30 a.m. Monday.
Caught up w/ @PhillyPolice @PPDCommish Danielle Outlaw as she started her 1st day. On her way to visit precincts she said she’s looking forward to “some face time, get an opportunity[…]to know who’s out here getting the work done, and for them to have an opportunity to see me.” pic.twitter.com/l3InPpQsvV
— Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) February 10, 2020
She comes to Philadelphia after serving as chief of police of Portland, Oregon, since 2017. Prior to that, she was a deputy chief in her hometown department in Oakland, California.
Outlaw is inheriting many challenges, including a surging homicide rate. So far this year, the city has recorded 39 homicides.
In 2019, Philadelphia had almost one homicide a day, at 356 – the highest number since 2007.
Outlaw told Eyewitness News she will be spending her first day visiting a number of police districts.
“Actually just some face time, get an opportunity […] to know who’s out here getting the work done, and for them to have an opportunity to see me,” she said.
