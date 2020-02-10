PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia School District is recognizing dozens of city schools for improvements in areas like literacy scores and college readiness. Hunter Elementary’s drum line opened Monday morning’s School Progress Report awards ceremony.
The report showed a two-year track record of continuous improvement in 56 of the city’s schools.
“We are so proud to honor our schools across the city that keep improving, year after year,” Superintendent Dr. William Hite said. “After years of investments, we are seeing increases, particularly in climate and progress. We are excited to recognize the hard work of our students, teachers, principals, support staff, families and partners who are in our schools each day. While there is still much more work to do, today we pause to acknowledge our successes and the fact that our schools are moving in the right direction.”
The annual report is a tool designed to help support and respond to issues faced in city schools and to celebrate their successes.
