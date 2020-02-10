PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a 29-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the double stabbing outside of Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly. The two men were stabbed outside the popular bar and restaurant on Packer Avenue on Sunday night.
According to police, Carol Leidy and another man began to yell at a group of friends who left Chickie’s and Pete’s when a confrontation ensued.
Police say Leidy punched and grabbed the hair of two women.
Police say the man Leidy was with then stabbed the two men in the group. A 23-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and a 24-year-old man was stabbed three times.
Both were critically injured.
Leidy has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and other related charges. There’s no word on the status of the man accused of stabbing the two victims.
