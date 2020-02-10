Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after racial slurs were spray-painted on the rear walls of a middle school in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood. Police say the incident happened at the Austin Meehan Middle School, located at 3001 Ryan Ave., sometime over the weekend.
The slurs written on the walls were targeting three different races and ethnicities.
An investigation is ongoing.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
