



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While the manhunt for the gunman continues, loved ones are preparing to say their final goodbyes to anti-violence advocate and well-known chef Quadir Flippen Sunday morning. The anti-violence advocate was gunned down in his car, outside the restaurant where he worked on Thursday morning.

A viewing will be held at the Lenwood Jones Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. till 12 p.m., followed by an Islamic Funeral Prayer at The Philadelphia Masjid. Loved ones plan to bury Flippen at the Friends Southwestern Burial Ground.

The community held a balloon release and candle light vigil for the 31-year-old chef near South 24th and Federal Streets in the city’s Point Breeze neighborhood on Saturday night.

Police say that’s where Flippen was gunned down outside his workplace, the Black Seed Cafe, before it opened Thursday.

Hours before loved ones gathered at the vigil, city leaders and anti-violence advocates walked for peace throughout the Point Breeze neighborhood.

CBS3 is told Flippen also supported the city’s anti-violence efforts.

He sat on a panel for the Mayor’s Office of African American Male engagement.

As for the investigation, there is no word yet on any arrests or motive for the shooting.