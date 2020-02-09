PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people were stabbed outside of Chickie’s & Pete’s in South Philadelphia, one of the most popular sports bars and restaurants in the city. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday near the restaurant located on the 1500 block of Packer Avenue.
Police say one victim was found on the scene with a stab wound in the abdomen.
A second victim was found more than a mile away at South 9th and Porter Streets suffering from three stab wounds to their stomach and arm.
Two people are stabbed outside of @ChickiesnPetes in #SouthPhilly, police say. Officers are looking for the attacker @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OEz0b2GwHQ
— Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) February 10, 2020
The victims were rushed to the hospital in unknown conditions.
No arrests have been made as authorities continue to investigate.
CBS3’s Matt Petrillo contributed to this report.
