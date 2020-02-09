Comments
CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police say one person is fighting for their life after a double shooting in Chester. The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday in the area of West 9th and Edwards Streets.
According to police, two people were shot while in a car and then crashed near the intersection of West 9th and Edwards Street.
One victim was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition.
The other victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
No arrests have been made and no word on the motive.
An investigation is ongoing.
