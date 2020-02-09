Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 24-year-old man has died after he was gunned down while sitting inside a car. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Robbins and Erdrick Streets in the city’s Mayfair section.
Police say the victim was sitting inside a car when a suspect opened gunfire, striking him at least one time in the head.
The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
