BROWNS MILLS, N.J. (CBS) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the funeral costs for 4-year-old Lincoln Mack who died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound in Brown Mills, Pemberton Township. Authorities say Lincoln was found with a gunshot wound to his cheek inside his family’s home on Maricopa Trail shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.
The fundraiser has raised more than $5,000 since it was set up on Saturday.
Michael Tamburri, a family friend, set up the GoFundMe.
“Me in the company of Lincoln — the happiest 4-year-old kid I’ve ever seen. A tragic accident what happened,” Tamburri told CBS3.
Authorities say an investigation revealed that Lincoln gained access to an unsecured handgun in the home and the gunshot wound appears to be self-inflicted.
Lincoln’s parents and two siblings were home at the time of the incident, authorities say.
Prosecutors say charges have not yet been filed, but the investigation is not over.
